Making exact choices based on inexact information is what data scientists call “spurious precision.” That is what traditionally happens at Thomas Jefferson, where only 19 percent of applicants pass through the entry gates, leaving outside many who would perform at the same or higher levels if given the chance.
When admissions officers are forced to make unreasonably restrictive decisions, their decisions will become arbitrary and unreflective of the community at large. The uncomfortable truth is that many more students than could fit within the halls of Thomas Jefferson would shine under the close attention and high-quality resources that the school provides.
But given the physical limitations of the facility, how to choose? The best answer is what Superintendent Scott Brabrand has proposed: a first filter, based on a defined level of achievement, to identify a pool of high-potential candidates — and then a lottery.
Let’s remove the unfair obligation on Thomas Jefferson admissions officers to make impossibly fine distinctions among a crop of highly talented candidates. Let’s recognize that, like all expensive goods, high-quality education has to be rationed somehow.
Sometimes the fairest, and most effective, way to share out limited benefits has to include an element of chance.
Brad Swanson, Vienna