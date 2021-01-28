I, as a gay woman, was appalled to read in the Jan. 17 Washington Post Magazine article “Biden Should . . . ” the suggestion “Seek a Compromise on Religious Liberty and Gay Rights.” To me, this harks back to “separate but equal” and “don’t ask, don’t tell” — both fatally flawed attempts at such a compromise. We cannot allow the religious preferences of one group to eclipse the civil rights of another. There is no compromise on the most fundamental of our country’s principles: that we all are created equal.