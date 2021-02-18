I was not surprised at the brevity of Mike Stollenwerk’s Feb. 15 letter, “Don’t forget Heller.” As stated, he appeared to support a position that guns do in fact make us safer. Here is what he left out: The D.C. v. Heller decision also said that the Second Amendment right is not absolute and a wide range of gun-control laws remain “presumptively lawful.” They include the prohibition of possession by felons and those with developmental disabilities, the prohibition of carrying firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, and the prohibition of dangerous and unusual weapons. There is a lot more to Heller than the right to possess and carry weapons in case of confrontation.