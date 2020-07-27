The National Digest item “Hearing planned on directive on census” explained that an emergency hearing will be held to stop Mr. Trump from blocking undocumented immigrants from the census count. There are 1.6 million undocumented immigrants in Texas alone. Apparently they are indeed invisible and Trump does not recognize their roles and needs in the nation, even in a pandemic.
In his Thursday Opinion column, “The First Amendment in Trump’s America,” Dana Milbank quoted acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf as saying, “agents go out to proactively arrest individuals.” Mr. Milbank added, in case you missed it, “That’s so much easier than waiting for them to do something illegal before you lock them up.”
And in his Thursday Opinion column, “The costs of the president’s corruption,” E.J. Dionne Jr. pointed out that we’ve developed herd immunity to the scandals.
Capping it off, we learn in the news article “Novavax leaders in line for windfalls” that the four top executives in Novavax will receive more than $100 million for their efforts in a $1.6 billion vaccine contract. Ever wonder why medicine costs so much?
This is real trouble, and it is time for everyone to speak up and vote.
Jerry Earll, Washington