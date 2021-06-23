Increased awareness of others and our emotional states might result in a more cohesive society. We have always been a “walk-it-off” nation when we encounter difficulties with the goal of “getting back to normal.” There is a new normal, whether we chose to acknowledge it, and emotions play an enormous role in our recovery and progress toward this new normal.
I, for one, am pleased to see this level of increased consciousness of others taking a foothold in our culture. It will be invaluable moving forward in understanding that we are emotional creatures.
Derek T. Havens, Mason Neck
The reason I continue to wear a mask indoors in public places, avoid shaking hands or touching surfaces when I don’t have to, use hand sanitizer and wash my hands often has nothing to do with the coronavirus. It’s because I haven’t had a cold or other upper-respiratory infection for more than a year and don’t want to start getting them again.
It’s been wonderful not getting colds that block my nasal passages so I can’t breathe well enough to sleep, make my throat so sore I can barely swallow, and make me cough so hard I lose my voice and feel like someone is kicking me in the chest for a couple of weeks. I’m grateful to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, and it is a great relief to go without a mask in all kinds of situations. But if you see me or other folks wearing masks while shopping, going to a doctor’s office, etc., please consider that we may have other health issues and/or are protecting ourselves from things other than the coronavirus.
Gillian Crane, Columbia