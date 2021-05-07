The May 2 front-page article “A quarrel over vaccine patents” presented the absurdity of the dilemma before the White House over coronavirus vaccine patents. President Biden now has said his administration would support a patent waiver for the vaccines available to U.S. citizens. 

Pursuing a waiver through the World Trade Organization for the vaccine patents would not be unprecedented. Former president George W. Bush’s President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief developed a compromise on trade-related intellectual property rights to address AIDS. Mr. Bush worked with the private sector and the World Trade Organization to create a program that is credited with saving millions of lives.

Mr. Biden can do the same. If there ever were a time to take advantage of a congressional majority, this is it. Build a consensus on the Hill and ensure that Congress, which ultimately has jurisdiction over international trade, will support U.S. actions in the WTO.

The president does not have to choose between the United States and the rest of the world. We already lead the world in vaccination rates. Mr. Biden can help save lives across the globe and help the United States to a full health and economic recovery.

Nao Matsukata, Bethesda

The writer is a former senior policy adviser to the U.S. trade representative.