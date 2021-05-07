Mr. Biden can do the same. If there ever were a time to take advantage of a congressional majority, this is it. Build a consensus on the Hill and ensure that Congress, which ultimately has jurisdiction over international trade, will support U.S. actions in the WTO.
The president does not have to choose between the United States and the rest of the world. We already lead the world in vaccination rates. Mr. Biden can help save lives across the globe and help the United States to a full health and economic recovery.
Nao Matsukata, Bethesda
The writer is a former senior policy adviser to the U.S. trade representative.