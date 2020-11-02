A national conservation goal looks to conserve 30 percent of our nation’s land and water resources by 2030. In the Chesapeake Bay watershed, we are closer to this goal than some might think, with 22 percent of the watershed conserved.
To many, conserving the remaining 8 percent can seem like a daunting task, given the demands of our population of 18 million people and growing. However, it is not an impossible task if our federal, state and local governments commit to funding conservation; we empower local conservation organizations with the tools and funding they need to join in this effort; and we secure private capital investments in this race against time.