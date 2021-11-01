Contrary to the Oct. 27 news headline “U.S. has few options if China were to seize islands administered by Taiwan,” the United States can radically reduce the odds of this occurring. China has an enormous appetite for annexing territory that tragically included Tibet, and we need to make it clear that annexing Taiwan or its islands is unacceptable. We are not doing that. The danger is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will underestimate our resolve if in fact we are resolved to protect Taiwan and its islands from invasion.

The way to make our resolve clear is to place forward detachments of a Marine division on the islands. This should make it unmistakably clear to Mr. Xi that any attack will result in the deaths of Americans and that will evoke a decisive U.S. military response. This, hopefully, should induce other countries to send small detachments of troops to join our forces.

However, because I am advocating putting Marines in harm’s way, I cannot do this without accepting the same risk. I am a retired reserve Marine Corps colonel (four active, 28 reserve), and I will accept a recall to active duty to join the troops on one of the islands. In addition to the symbolic aspects of joining them, I would bring a skill set that could help in the organization of the island’s defenses.  

Sending these detachments is what John F. Kennedy would do.

John R. Powers, Alexandria