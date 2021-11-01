The way to make our resolve clear is to place forward detachments of a Marine division on the islands. This should make it unmistakably clear to Mr. Xi that any attack will result in the deaths of Americans and that will evoke a decisive U.S. military response. This, hopefully, should induce other countries to send small detachments of troops to join our forces.
However, because I am advocating putting Marines in harm’s way, I cannot do this without accepting the same risk. I am a retired reserve Marine Corps colonel (four active, 28 reserve), and I will accept a recall to active duty to join the troops on one of the islands. In addition to the symbolic aspects of joining them, I would bring a skill set that could help in the organization of the island’s defenses.
Sending these detachments is what John F. Kennedy would do.
John R. Powers, Alexandria