When Virginia first considered joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, it was a concrete requirement that electric utilities reduce their use of fossil fuels. With the passage of the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, far more stringent controls were put into place. RGGI’s weaker carbon dioxide targets became moot. One must assume the Dec. 19 editorial demanding that Virginia continue this useless and redundant strategy, “A terrible climate mistake,” was motivated by attachment to the tax revenue. It noted that the tax now imposed on all Dominion Energy customers is set to reach $50 to $60 per year. That was more honest than the Dec. 19 Local Opinions essay by Walton C. Shepherd, “A real opportunity for Youngkin to lead,” in which he claimed the money comes from “large polluters.” No, it comes from regular folks — our homes and businesses, schools and churches — collected on monthly bills.