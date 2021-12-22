And with the VCEA in place reducing use of fossil fuels even faster, RGGI now does nothing. It is just a profitable virtue signal. It is also a distraction.
The real question facing Virginia (and worrying Mr. Shepherd) is whether the new governor and next General Assembly will revisit the statute with actual teeth and more massive additional cost to consumers. RGGI is a sideshow. Will Virginia dump the VCEA?
Stephen Dudley Haner, Henrico, Va.
The writer is a senior fellow at the Thomas Jefferson Institute
for Public Policy.