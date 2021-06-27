Today, politicians are using the same narrative to ban conversations about race. They want to keep us ignorant of our shared past and present and keep us distracted from uniting behind solutions that benefit all. But a racial reckoning is already here. Spurred by the murder of George Floyd, people are having honest and courageous conversations about our racist past and how it shapes our present. And none of us should fear these conversations.
Grass-roots leaders across the country are having these conversations and organizing people across race to unite behind common solutions. This is what the Poor People’s Campaign calls “fusion politics.” These efforts and the people behind them should be highlighted because it is these types of unifying actions that the bans on an honest education about race are truly attempting to quash. Only when we fully acknowledge the history that shapes our present can we then unite across our differences to build a just, multiracial democratic society that we all deserve.
Glenn Harris, New York
The writer is president of Race Forward.
Dana Milbank reported that Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) claimed at a Senate hearing that the ideology animating the Biden administration is critical race theory, which, Mr. Hawley further claimed, says “the United States is rotten to its core.” The next day, in response to criticism, at a House hearing on June 23, of critical race theory being included in classes at the U.S. Military Academy, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, strongly countered, testifying in part: “I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States . . . because we’re studying some theories.”
Although Mr. Hawley was a law clerk to Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., he apparently finds it difficult to appreciate the exploratory nature of theory. Though he did not serve his country in uniform, he might take a lesson from Gen. Milley.
Joseph Zengerle, Bethesda
The writer, a U.S. Military Academy graduate and Vietnam veteran, was a law clerk to then-Chief Justice Warren E. Burger from 1973 to 1974.
Regarding the June 25 Style article “Hot Topic on Fox: Critical race theory”:
As a professor of American and African American history, I taught critical race theory at Shenandoah University for 17 years and published books on the topic. For years, I have fought back against the onslaught of conservative pundits in the local and national media and even had to defend myself with my own friends and family. I continuously invited critics to visit my classrooms to understand what CRT is about. No one came.
Here’s an example of teaching CRT: In examining the Tulsa race massacre of 1921, my students and I learned about what caused the massacre, what happened during the massacre and the aftermath of the tragedy — standard historical pedagogical practice. Then I asked my students the “why” question: Why did this happen? My students were very diverse in terms of race, class, gender and political leanings. Rarely did they proclaim tendentious personal and political positions they held, and never did my White students state that they felt attacked for their race. They wanted to understand the why, and we shared our answers with thoughtful discussions.
CRT is open to interpretation. My goal is to reveal a more complete picture of American history, especially African American history. Asking why it has been hidden is the essential question and is at the center of my understanding of CRT. Most important, finding, telling and writing lost Black histories gives voice to the Black actors themselves. In my book, I questioned why the Shenandoah Valley, in its public histories, denied and continues to deny the presence of African Americans in its past, especially the history of the interstate trade of enslaved individuals. Why is the history of the valley and nearly every other region of this country whitewashed to hide a horrible past?
When critics of CRT believe that it teaches White people to be ashamed of themselves, they are subscribing to the very racism that they deny by centering the theory on their own whiteness. The whole debate over embedded and persistent racist beliefs in this country becomes, as it has always been, about White peoples’ discomfort. It is time to forget the rancor and study the past in the way it needs to be studied.
Ann Denkler, Arlington