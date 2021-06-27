CRT is open to interpretation. My goal is to reveal a more complete picture of American history, especially African American history. Asking why it has been hidden is the essential question and is at the center of my understanding of CRT. Most important, finding, telling and writing lost Black histories gives voice to the Black actors themselves. In my book, I questioned why the Shenandoah Valley, in its public histories, denied and continues to deny the presence of African Americans in its past, especially the history of the interstate trade of enslaved individuals. Why is the history of the valley and nearly every other region of this country whitewashed to hide a horrible past?