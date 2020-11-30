Not assessed were very costly over-the-counter drugs that have never been proved efficacious for brain health and memory. Memory loss is inevitable with aging, and this increasingly larger segment of the population is susceptible to false marketing techniques by these companies — and is willing to spend large amounts of money (money that is not always readily available) to find a “cure” for their memory problems. Concurrently, the companies making these drugs are willing to pay occasional large fines for misleading and inaccurate advertising about their products to continue their deception.