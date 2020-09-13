The housing complex named after Arthur Capper provides a case in point. Capper was a Republican senator from Kansas from 1919 until his retirement in 1949. As a longtime member (and chairman from 1925 to 1933) of the Committee on the District of Columbia, he advocated D.C. voting rights in Congress. He introduced resolutions to amend the Constitution to provide D.C. residents with voting representation in the House and Senate and participated in related hearings. During World War II, Capper spoke on the floor of the Senate about the injustice endured by the thousands of D.C. residents who were sent to fight by a Congress in which they had no representation. His record entitles him to be remembered as an early champion of D.C. voting representation in Congress.
Nelson F. Rimensnyder, Washington