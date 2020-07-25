Regarding the July 22 National Digest item “Appeals court allows voter ID law to stay”:

The Supreme Court must act to overturn an appeals court decision that upheld the 2018 dismissal of the NAACP lawsuit that Alabama’s voter-identification law is unconstitutionally discriminatory.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has severely limited state governments’ abilities to issue driver’s licenses and state ID cards. But, even in normal times, the documents required to get a state ID are difficult to provide, especially for the elderly and poor.

In Alabama, to get a state ID, one needs to show a Social Security card, a birth certificate and a government identification with a photograph — a driver’s license, a state ID card or a passport. It’s a Catch-22 to require a state-issued ID to get a state-issued ID.

So the plain English of the Alabama voter-ID law is that if you don’t already have a state-issued ID to register to vote, you have to have a passport. That is onerous.

It’s hard to imagine how the NAACP failed to win the case against Alabama, but the Supreme Court needs to overturn the decision in time for Alabama voters to register to vote.

Dan Thompson, Wheaton