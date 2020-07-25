In Alabama, to get a state ID, one needs to show a Social Security card, a birth certificate and a government identification with a photograph — a driver’s license, a state ID card or a passport. It’s a Catch-22 to require a state-issued ID to get a state-issued ID.
So the plain English of the Alabama voter-ID law is that if you don’t already have a state-issued ID to register to vote, you have to have a passport. That is onerous.
It’s hard to imagine how the NAACP failed to win the case against Alabama, but the Supreme Court needs to overturn the decision in time for Alabama voters to register to vote.
Dan Thompson, Wheaton