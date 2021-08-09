But the Aug. 6 news article “Dixie Fire ravages Calif. town as residents urged to flee” shows that firefighters throughout California and across the United States also have good reason to say the same things even as they are fighting more than 100 fires across the country right now. Firefighters in other countries, too, have good reason to say they have never seen anything like this: According to the Aug. 5 news article “Greece battles worst heat in 30 years as wildfires rage,” there are gigantic fires raging across Greece, Turkey, Italy, Spain and Lebanon.