The Feb. 28 Washington Post Magazine had an article about citizens of New Hampshire [“Talk of the Town”] and included a comment by a state representative who once again, like many Donald Trump supporters, mouthed the worn-out view that mask-wearing is “violating the rights of our people.”
A mask is a special item of clothing. Does state Rep. Michael Sylvia (R) refuse to wear clothing on his chest or on his feet when he goes to a restaurant? Remember “no shirt, no shoes, no service”? As a public health regulation, how is wearing a mask any different? And while they may not be public health regulations, aren’t laws requiring you to wear clothes of any type a violation of your rights as a citizen?