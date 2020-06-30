What we should really be talking about, he says, is that 69 percent of births in the black community are to unmarried women. So, it’s those births we should worry about? Not racism and not the deaths? What world does he live in? What world do we live in?
Miriam R. Eisenstein, Chevy Chase
George F. Will’s June 28 op-ed was spot on. Today’s toxic political and cultural climate demands voices from our intellectual class, including those in the media, to stand up and show clarity, objectivity and context in assessing what is happening in our country, not supporting, following and reporting on mob think. Perception of bias works both ways, enthusiastic approval on the part of supporters and festering resentment and anger at the hands of detractors.
Nothing short of the country’s future direction and stability is at stake. History will judge if intellectuals rose to meet the occasion in a principled manner or contributed, directly or indirectly, to the country’s decline.
Jon Dubas, Delaplane, Va.