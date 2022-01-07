This is not the Colorado I grew up in. Wildfires in summer were not unusual. Destructive wildfires in December were unheard of. As the world warms, we’re watching the entire year become fire season. We’re watching friends and neighbors lose their homes and join the millions worldwide displaced by extreme weather fueled by climate change.
We’ve also been watching for months as Congress considers how the United States will address climate change. As negotiations continue over the Build Back Better Act, carbon pricing is on the table. A carbon fee and dividend would help us transition to a thriving economy powered by clean energy, creating jobs and protecting households from price increases.
Noah Fulton Beale, Boulder, Colo.