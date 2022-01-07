Regarding the Jan. 5 front-page article “In Colorado, fires add to misery of a painful year”:

In Colorado, we’ve been watching for months as conditions built to a perfect combination for last month’s devastating wildfires. Watching temperatures stay warm long into the fall and winter. Watching the forecasts for a rare chance of rain or snow. Watching extreme drought develop when too little of it fell.

This is not the Colorado I grew up in. Wildfires in summer were not unusual. Destructive wildfires in December were unheard of. As the world warms, we’re watching the entire year become fire season. We’re watching friends and neighbors lose their homes and join the millions worldwide displaced by extreme weather fueled by climate change.

We’ve also been watching for months as Congress considers how the United States will address climate change. As negotiations continue over the Build Back Better Act, carbon pricing is on the table. A carbon fee and dividend would help us transition to a thriving economy powered by clean energy, creating jobs and protecting households from price increases.

Noah Fulton Beale, Boulder, Colo.