During the two years I served as public information officer for the Public Health Service in both the Carter and Reagan administrations, the idea that there would be any political interference with the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was unthinkable, but it seems that political considerations with this administration are more important than scientific knowledge. This has given our country more than 6.5 million cases of this virus and almost 200,000 deaths. That’s what happens when politics becomes more important than science.