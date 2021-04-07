The economic impact will be substantial. All the hotels and restaurants that have lost business because of the coronavirus had hoped to jump-start their recovery with the All-Star Game revenue.
These businesspeople should be very angry with their Republican state legislators, and with the governor for passing and implementing such despicable voter suppression legislation.
Lee Hurwitz, Rockville
Way to go, Major League Baseball. I guess MLB wasn’t concerned about the lost income of the hourly wage-earning ticket-takers, concessionaires, parking lot attendants and service industry employees who would have benefited from the extra money earned at the All-Star Game. I doubt members of the legislature will miss a paycheck. Who was MLB planning on penalizing?
Ted Pusey, Alexandria