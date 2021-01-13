Leana S. Wen’s Jan. 11 op-ed, “Biden’s problematic vaccine plan,” ignored the realities of vaccine manufacture and administration and undermined the Biden administration before it begins. Having led launches of novel vaccines and products, I know that the expectation that every available dose would be in an arm within a few short weeks of product approval was unreasonable from the start. Even when fully funded and carefully planned, launches are messy. Just as a racecar does not reach maximum speed with the first press of the accelerator, so, too, the most massive vaccination program the nation has ever seen has a start-up time. In fact, on a population basis, the U.S. vaccination rate post-approval is tracking similarly to the United Kingdom’s. I am not content with this; we could and should strive to do better — and we will.