The Biden administration’s senior advisers are discussing decreasing the proportion of vaccines held in reserve for second-dose vaccination. The initial amount reserved was based on assumptions, but we now have real information and can adjust accordingly. We believe we will have reliable additional vaccine supplies. With thousands dying and hundreds of thousands of new infections every day, we need to act boldly. There is no time for back-seat drivers.
Marian W. Wentworth, Arlington.
The writer is president and chief
executive of Management Sciences for Health, a global health nonprofit.