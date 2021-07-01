Neighborhood fireworks on the Fourth of July mimic the sensory violence of gunfire, mass shootings and terrorist massacres. Loud explosions, sharp flashes of light, aerial sprays of flaming embers and the pop-pop-pop of what sounds like gunfire can trigger a panic attack in those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, including veterans who have witnessed deadly violence in overseas deployments and those who have suffered physical, sexual and emotional abuse in their lives. It can endanger individuals with cardiovascular issues when they are jolted by sudden explosions outside their window. Loud firecrackers can frighten young children and family pets.