This will lead to much disruption and congestion and will have a profound negative impact on the schools. The formula used to estimate new student enrollment implies that a tripling of the number of households will lead to only about a 50 percent increase in students from the area attending McLean schools. Nevertheless, that will translate into large increases (107) in the local elementary school, Franklin Sherman, and substantial increases in our already over-capacity middle and high schools. More trailer classrooms will be needed.
What drives the effort is the immense profits for hedge funds and other developers in transforming parking lots and low-rise structures into mid-rise exurban developments. The planners have suggested an additional 2,500 household units. Assuming each sells for an average of $1 million, the turnover could reach a staggering $2.5 billion. The redevelopment committee will have a final meeting Oct. 6 before forwarding its suggestions. McLean residents may be interested in following the discussions more closely.
Leo Gallagher, McLean