I had not heard of ractopamine until reading about it in the Nov. 29 article “Taiwanese lawmakers let the pig intestines fly,” about Taiwan’s uproar over importing pork containing the additive. It is a drug added to animal feed to promote leanness, increase food efficiency and promote weight gain in pigs, cattle and turkeys. It is associated with health problems in animals, such as “downer” syndrome and severe cardiovascular stress, and has been linked to heart problems and poisoning in humans. It is used only in the United States and 25 other major meat-producing countries.