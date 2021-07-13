Think what you will of Justice Alito’s opinion, but Mr. Hewitt shouldn’t make it into something it isn’t. We are not entitled to our own facts, and columnists should not be entitled to mischaracterize Supreme Court decisions.
Michael Landa, Kensington
Hugh Hewitt applauded Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) ability to thwart the will of the majority of American voters. Mr. McConnell’s unscrupulous machinations have enabled Republican presidents who consistently received millions of votes fewer than their opponents to load the Supreme Court with a disproportionate majority of conservative justices. I assume Mr. Hewitt would be outraged if Democrats employed such tactics.
Mr. Hewitt implied that religion will be strengthened by this process, but the likely outcome is far different. When evangelical leaders embrace the most profane, vulgar and irreligious president, or when Catholic bishops who concealed their church’s sexual abuse of children attempt to deny Communion to a devout president on moral grounds, they will not succeed in rolling back broader social awareness and tolerance in the United States. Instead, such blatant hypocrisy is more likely to alienate their memberships and accelerate the current decline in church attendance.
David Apatoff, McLean