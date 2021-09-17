We do not speak of other rules in this way. Would we allow a shortage of school bus drivers to dissuade us from rules requiring that they don’t drive drunk? What if restaurants would close because workers chose to quit rather than wash their hands? Certainly, drinking alcohol and not washing hands are “personal decisions,” but we intrinsically understand that concept does not extend to our jobs and responsibilities toward others.
It can be difficult to deal with the consequences of others’ bad choices, but the error lies with those refusing to follow basic health hygiene, not those insisting on it. Allowing health-care workers to skip the vaccine is the same as allowing a bus driver to drive drunk or a restaurant worker to not wash their hands. A low population density is no excuse for dispensing with rules meant to protect others.
The vaccine rules are not putting “more lives at risk.” Those refusing the vaccine are. This “personal decision” is not personal for health-care workers. It affects all of us.
Clark Ridge, Berwyn Heights
David Yamamoto relied on the concept of “personal decision” to excuse the behavior of the unvaccinated and demonstrated why personal decision, also known as personal choice, is not a meaningful way to frame the vaccine mandate debate.
Though the delta variant of the coronavirus may be “devastating” to the unvaccinated, Mr. Yamamoto ignored that delta puts the vaccinated in his community at risk, too, and that the unvaccinated are directly contributing to that risk. The vaccinated are at risk because no vaccine is perfect and there will always be breakthrough cases. The vaccinated are at risk because hospitals and emergency rooms are overflowing, and that affects everyone in the community. The vaccinated are at risk because their livelihoods are taking a hit, too. Children are in danger because they can’t get a vaccine, even if they want to. Most concerning is that the unvaccinated are creating an environment in which new and perhaps more dangerous variants can flourish.
Society typically does not allow someone to exercise personal choice without consequences when that choice endangers others. Choose to drink and drive, kill someone: You go to jail.
People choosing not to get vaccinated are perpetuating the pandemic, endangering their fellow Americans and contributing to economic hardship. They are driving drunk, and we all are paying for it.
The debate should not be framed around whether people have a right to refuse the vaccine (they do) but whether they should suffer any societally imposed consequences for making that choice. Imposing consequences for behavior that endangers others is not new.
The unvaccinated are choosing to endanger us all, and it’s time to hold them accountable, not with criminal penalties but with other real consequences, such as losing a job, paying more for medical insurance and required weekly testing.
Ginna Ingram, Potomac