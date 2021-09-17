Though the delta variant of the coronavirus may be “devastating” to the unvaccinated, Mr. Yamamoto ignored that delta puts the vaccinated in his community at risk, too, and that the unvaccinated are directly contributing to that risk. The vaccinated are at risk because no vaccine is perfect and there will always be breakthrough cases. The vaccinated are at risk because hospitals and emergency rooms are overflowing, and that affects everyone in the community. The vaccinated are at risk because their livelihoods are taking a hit, too. Children are in danger because they can’t get a vaccine, even if they want to. Most concerning is that the unvaccinated are creating an environment in which new and perhaps more dangerous variants can flourish.