A fundamental change to the dynamics of migration must address the prime motivators and enablers of migration. Pouring money into the region, though it may support a few good causes, only sustains the system as it is. Three fundamental changes need to be made to effect real change: legalizing drugs, which removes the source of funds from drug gangs; banning weapons, which will stop the terrorizing of civilians and legitimate government; and exposing tax shelters, which will provide a source of funds to repair the damage they have inflicted.