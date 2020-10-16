Coming at that problem — and many others we have witnessed in the Trump administration from the front end — three basic suggestions come to mind: First, any candidate for president who qualifies to be on a debate stage during the primaries must have released their tax returns for a specified number of years. Second, once a president is elected, his or her businesses and other financial instruments as defined by legislation must be put in a blind trust before taking the oath of office. Third, all candidates for Congress and the presidency should have to pass a background check that would conditionally preapprove them for an appropriate level of security clearance.
The Congressional Research Service recommended background checks for members of Congress in 2011. Legislation has been introduced in the past but has gone nowhere. Apparently, there is a notion that election is a public stamp of approval for an officeholder to have access to classified information. How quaint. As for Mr. Trump, if these few things were law, he never would have come down that escalator.
Cortez Austin, Upper Marlboro