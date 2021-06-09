Our economic model seems to have placed us instead on an endless treadmill where we seek ever more money to buy ever more stuff we may or may not have the time or energy to use. And companies produce and sell ever more, so we need ever more workers, hence the enthusiasm for demographic growth.
The issue is not really declining birthrates. The issue is that the materialistic capitalism machine needs to change. Yes, it has brought great standards of living to the world. But if it is to survive, it will now have to place workers’ mental and physical well-being on at least an equal par with profits and production. At some point, people need less stuff and more life.
Camille Grosdidier, Washington