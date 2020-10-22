AD

The Supreme Court is not a supra-legislative body. The public’s acceptance of Supreme Court decisions depends critically on a belief that law, not politics, governs its decisions. In Marbury v. Madison more than 200 years ago, Chief Justice John Marshall said it was the role of the court “to say what the law is.” It is not the role of the court to decide cases based on the personal beliefs of its members.

Stan Marcuss, Washington

The writer is a member of Lawyers Defending American Democracy.

I disagree with Rahm Emanuel’s position in his Oct. 20 Tuesday Opinion essay, “Court-packing isn’t the answer.” Increasing the size of the Supreme Court is not “packing the court.” Both Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett — once she is confirmed — will essentially occupy stolen seats. In other words, the Republicans “packed the court” with their hypocrisy-fueled, power-grabbing interpretations.

Mr. Emanuel’s opinion seemingly rested on the phrase “With the filibuster curtailed,” a nuance of Senate rules he didn’t explain. Certainly, the relative youth of some of the soon-to-be six conservative jurists on the Supreme Court will provide and ensure decades of decisions currently supported by a minority of American citizens.

It is time to acknowledge that the Republicans have packed the court. Increasing its size should be accurately noted as unpacking the court.

Frank Brodersen, Springfield

Rahm Emanuel was right: Democrats should stop agonizing over the coming imbalance in the Supreme Court and start planning for legislation in a unified Congress that will withstand future judicial challenges. This will produce a legacy for their party that is more durable than a conservative court is for the Republicans.

All Democrats running for Senate this year should make such a scenario a key rationale for electing them.