A fundamental mistake is equating gross domestic product with economic well-being. Even the economist Simon Kuznets, who popularized the GDP concept, warned against using it to measure well-being.
China’s huge population is a disadvantage. The United States has benefited from immigration since it became a nation, and it can still do so if managed wisely. When the United States was sparsely populated, a growing population was compatible with a rising standard of living. We don’t “need more people,” as Mr. Yglesias argued, to compete with China. A substantially larger U.S. population would likely make it harder to improve the well-being of Americans as a whole in the face of the challenges of climate change, technology and infectious disease. The best U.S. strategy for containing China is to emerge from the pandemic as a more united country with a government that commands the respect of most voters.