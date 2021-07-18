Policymakers must interface with Haitian civil society organizations and their representatives. These predominantly young, professionally trained Haitians for years and at great risk have been protesting the public corruption, gang violence, and grave social and economic inequalities in their country, while concurrently proposing ways out of the morass. Yet, they have been either ignored or pushed aside by U.S. officials. The Biden administration continued this practice when it dispatched a delegation to Haiti.
Haiti’s shunned voices continue largely through social media to actively reiterate their ideas for moving forward at this pivotal moment, seeking a seat at the table. Considering and supporting these Haitians and their ideas for improving their country’s social, economic and political chances are essential to getting off the carousel of failure. There seems to be little reluctance on the part of U.S. policymakers to respond positively to civil society leaders and protests in Cuba. Why have their counterparts in Haiti been shunned or ignored? Why the double standard?
Robert “Bob” Maguire, Cheverly
The writer directed the Haiti Program at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs and is co-editor of “Who Owns Haiti? People, Power, and Sovereignty.”