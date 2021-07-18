Regarding the July 14 editorial “Haiti’s humanitarian meltdown”:

The Biden administration and other international actors must not try their usual flawed strategies of sending troops, holding elections for elections’ sake, flooding the country with aid funds through expensive and ineffective “Beltway Bandit” contractors, and talking exclusively with Haiti’s self-interested economic and political elites.

Policymakers must interface with Haitian civil society organizations and their representatives. These predominantly young, professionally trained Haitians for years and at great risk have been protesting the public corruption, gang violence, and grave social and economic inequalities in their country, while concurrently proposing ways out of the morass. Yet, they have been either ignored or pushed aside by U.S. officials. The Biden administration continued this practice when it dispatched a delegation to Haiti. 

Haiti’s shunned voices continue largely through social media to actively reiterate their ideas for moving forward at this pivotal moment, seeking a seat at the table. Considering and supporting these Haitians and their ideas for improving their country’s social, economic and political chances are essential to getting off the carousel of failure. There seems to be little reluctance on the part of U.S. policymakers to respond positively to civil society leaders and protests in Cuba. Why have their counterparts in Haiti been shunned or ignored? Why the double standard?   

Robert “Bob” MaguireCheverly

The writer directed the Haiti Program at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs and is co-editor of “Who Owns Haiti? People, Power, and Sovereignty.” 