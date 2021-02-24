In his Feb. 19 op-ed, “The lessons we need to draw from covid-19,” Michael Gerson gave a science lesson but strayed short of its vital conclusion. To paint nature as a deadly enemy belies the central human role in pandemic risk. Useful models of pandemic risk include terms for population and population density, which are also primary drivers of ongoing and widespread ecosystem destabilization. As long as the size of our human family continues to grow, the global ecological crisis, a primary source of risk, will continue to be second in importance to meeting urgent human needs. Because food and water are even more essential to life than preventing disease, the significant danger in future pandemics is small compared with the broad and long-term hazards from ecological crisis and climate change, which are generally proportional to population and fossil fuel use. The safest way to reduce pandemic risk and larger future risks is to recognize these primary factors and to protect the biosphere.