In a recent paper, my colleagues Deborah Azrael, Matthew Miller and I found that half of gun-owning households with a 13-to-17-year-old store all their guns locked. In one-quarter of these households, adolescents said they could still access a loaded household gun within five minutes. About half of their parents acknowledged their child could access a gun, and the other half thought they couldn’t, suggesting supervised and unsupervised access despite all guns being locked.
Laws requiring parents to secure their guns might or might not induce more households to lock their guns, but locking all guns is only the first step if the goal is to prevent children from dying. Gun-related suicides and accidents among children are just as uniquely an American phenomenon as mass school shootings and are far more common. Guns must be made truly inaccessible to children if we want to save lives.
Carmel Salhi, Malden, Mass.