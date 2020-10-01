This years-long evolving legislation would be a start to facilitate such development and economic recovery by enabling new residential development in stagnating Friendship Heights. Without more residential density, we cannot expect to save retail. Allowing D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) to defer a vote on the plan until 2021 will only exacerbate this neighborhood’s woes. Ms. Cheh should take a leadership role in getting this important legislation passed this year.
Susan Kimmel, Washington
The writer is chair of Ward3Vision.