D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) was quoted in the Sept. 27 Metro article “A retail plunge in Friendship Heights” as saying, “We need a new model. We need mixed-use development. We need greater density.” We couldn’t agree more, and that is why we have urged Ms. Cheh to take the lead in pushing to approve proposed amendments to D.C.’s Comprehensive Plan.

This years-long evolving legislation would be a start to facilitate such development and economic recovery by enabling new residential development in stagnating Friendship Heights. Without more residential density, we cannot expect to save retail. Allowing D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) to defer a vote on the plan until 2021 will only exacerbate this neighborhood’s woes. Ms. Cheh should take a leadership role in getting this important legislation passed this year.

Susan Kimmel, Washington

The writer is chair of Ward3Vision.