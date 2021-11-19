Though Mr. Villanueva fiercely defended his employees who risk their lives in their daily work, he ignored the reality that their vaccine refusal creates undeniable risks to others with whom they interact.
Would he be just as passionate in defense of his deputies if some of them resisted other public health measures? What if some deputies refused to wear shoes on the job? What if some deputies refused to report obvious child abuse? What if some deputies insisted on their right to refuse regular physical exams?
Mr. Villanueva also made a wholly unwarranted charge of “contempt” against the county’s Board of Supervisors for mandating vaccines. The board is striving as hard as the sheriff to keep the public safe, but his anger and partisanship hinder him from acknowledging the purpose and value of the board’s decisions.
Robert Tiller, Silver Spring