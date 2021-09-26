Mr. Biden has never upbraided or shamed those who oppose getting vaccinated. That is not how he relates to people. Rather, he is using every lever available to him to end the public health crisis through encouragement, not embarrassment. It’s clear that super-smart and high-powered lawyers can find enough legal loopholes and technicalities to challenge anything and everything, but it is not helpful or perhaps even relevant to the matter at hand: ending the pandemic.
David Sommers, Kensington
In his Sept. 21 op-ed, Eugene Scalia wrote, “I join [President] Biden in urging Americans to protect themselves and others through a vaccination program that is one of President Donald Trump’s most important achievements.”
Imagine how many more Americans would have benefited if the previous president had addressed the coronavirus pandemic sooner and with more urgency than he did. By being active and urging everyone, including his “base,” in a more positive approach to start the vaccination program and implore Americans to get it, we might not be in the shameful position we find ourselves in now.
Joel Kawer, Gaithersburg
It’s hard to imagine weaker sauce than ex-Labor Department secretary Eugene Scalia’s op-ed against vaccine mandates. He ignored established precedent that permits vaccine mandates and constructed an anemic wall of indignance by claiming the pandemic does not represent “grave danger” to the workplace.
Perhaps Mr. Scalia’s obtuseness about the labor force he once seemingly represented would be helped by spending a little more time in the meatpacking plants of Colorado or the chicken cleaning factories of Delaware or maybe even just hanging out behind the counter of a Starbucks, as worker after worker gets terribly sick and sometimes dies because of this seemingly un-“grave” virus. Maybe he can visit one of their graves.
Adam Shubert, Herndon
The people resisting vaccine and mask mandates on the basis of their “rights” seem to know equally little about the Constitution and the science of public health. Our ancestors fought and died to protect freedom of speech, assembly, religion and so forth. The rights to refuse mask-wearing and vaccination to prevent the spread of disease? There’s nothing about that in the Constitution.
The concept of individual freedom never has included a right to harm others. The unvaccinated and unmasked spread the coronavirus and, when they get sick, fill hospital beds, crowding out people with other illnesses. People have died as a result.
The idea of letting people “make the best decision for their family” sounds good but makes no sense when there is only one right decision. This is used as justification for making the wrong one. Many in the GOP have chosen the political benefits of pandering to uninformed voters over the value of saving lives.
Jeremy Shapiro, Shaker Heights, Ohio
Anti-mandate does not mean anti-vaccine. It’s personal choice and free will.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website says the coronavirus vaccine helps protect people from getting sick or severely ill with the coronavirus and might also help protect people around them and that some people who are fully vaccinated will still get sick because no vaccine is 100 percent effective.
Vaccinated individuals may not be protected from variants. CNBC reported on the mu variant: “The variant contains genetic mutations that indicate natural immunity, current vaccines or monoclonal antibody treatments may not work as well against it as they do against the original ancestral virus, the [World Health Organization] said.”
We should be able to choose whether we get the vaccine. It is unfair to have an unvaccinated person undergo testing for coronavirus if the vaccinated aren’t getting tested, too. They can spread the virus, too.
Making a vaccine mandatory is unethical, especially when it puts people’s jobs in jeopardy, which means they may be forced to take a vaccine against their will. We should be able to choose what is best for us.
Jaime Boswell, Glen Burnie