Their concern is noteworthy, but honestly, this is now a Republican Party problem that only the party can fix. If Mr. Danforth and Mr. Coleman truly wish to stop Mr. Trump from seeking the presidency again, they must work to exorcise him from the Republican Party consciousness, repair and restore the party of Lincoln and truth, and convince disaffected Trump followers that the 2020 election was neither rigged nor stolen, and that Joe Biden is the legally elected president.
Unless Republican leaders right the ship and reclaim their party, the Trump charade will continue at the peril of us all.
Arthur J. Horowitz, Washington