Rarely do we get second chances to get something right. That is why the essay by former senator John C. Danforth and former congressman Tom Coleman (both R-Mo.), “Congress must stop Trump from running again” [Wednesday Opinion, Feb. 17], while welcomed, was too little and too late. Congress had its opportunity to disqualify former president Donald Trump from ever running again for office and blew it. The House acted and impeached the president, but the Senate failed to convict him. Despite Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) commendable after-acquittal speech, is he now willing to invoke the 14th Amendment, or any other nostrum, to stop Mr. Trump? Perhaps a congressman’s effort to sue Trump under the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act has merit, but will it succeed in the courts?