After reading this article twice, I fear that money and lies are more pervasive in our politics than are truth and decency. I can’t predict the political future of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.). I can hope for his district that he is defeated. Despite having a qualified opponent, he was successful at self-promotion and winning the support of law enforcement and the Republican Party. At first, I was annoyed with this expansive coverage. However, it is clear that we need to know the truth about his lies and behavior now that he represents North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District. The same is true for other new-generation right-wing Republicans such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (Colo.).