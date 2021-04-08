I presume that most, if not all, of these bosses are intelligent, or at least politically astute. The coronavirus danger to humans was not unknown to them. Therefore, their choices as to what to do about it had to be calculated.
By intentionally choosing not to intervene in stopping the spread of the coronavirus, these heads of state could concentrate the country’s attention on the illnesses and deaths, thereby avoiding any focus on their governments’ lamentable, heavy-handed, brutal, corrupt, and/or illegal actions. They could remain in power without doing anything.
In short, most, if not all, must see the pandemic as a way to “decrease the surplus population,” to quote Ebenezer Scrooge. It costs them nothing politically and might even enhance their ability to remain in power. Former president Donald Trump’s willful ignorance and deliberate downplaying of the threat cost him the election. But, at least he did fund the vaccines and, for that, the world can be grateful.
C.E. Wray, Charlottesville