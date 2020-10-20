It is unacceptable for presidential candidates to be talking about how they could or would fight another candidate or to directly attack a candidate’s physicality. Especially when there is so much at stake in this election. The presidential candidates are not the only ones to blame, though. We also have to ask why voters question the fitness of a candidate, why a commentator wrote: “Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe,” why Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) had to declare multiple times that she was speaking during the vice-presidential debate. The answer to this question is that toxic masculinity continues to plague our society. While the United States has made great improvements in combating toxic masculinity, we still have much further to go.
Kaitlynn Slattery, Washington
President Trump, 74, boasted Oct. 8 that he beat covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, because he is “a perfect physical specimen.” This is the same man who, in 1968, at age 22, maintained that he was physically unfit for military service and, therefore, could not go to Vietnam to help me and 550,000 other Americans do our best to stop the spread of Communism.
Tom McMahon, Reston