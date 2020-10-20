It is unacceptable for presidential candidates to be talking about how they could or would fight another candidate or to directly attack a candidate’s physicality. Especially when there is so much at stake in this election. The presidential candidates are not the only ones to blame, though. We also have to ask why voters question the fitness of a candidate, why a commentator wrote: “Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe,” why Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) had to declare multiple times that she was speaking during the vice-presidential debate. The answer to this question is that toxic masculinity continues to plague our society. While the United States has made great improvements in combating toxic masculinity, we still have much further to go.