The Dec. 4 front page article “Toddler is latest victim as D.C. gun killings spike” quoted D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) as stating, “We’re all sick for the heinous crimes in our city,” and noting “the havoc and pain that guns are causing in our city.”

This latest tragedy brought to mind a recently published raw personal account by a young Black author, Kondwani Fidel, writing about growing up poor in Baltimore, titled “The Antiracist: How to Start the Conversation About Race and Take Action.” It brings the writer’s life and those of his neighbors up close and personal. There is hopefulness in his book as well. Although he writes about Baltimore, the conditions and experiences he describes so powerfully and movingly are representative of other cities’ poor Black neighborhoods. The continuing tragedies and Mr. Fidel’s account scream out for systemic change.

In systemic change, all parts of the system and their interrelationship need to be transformed — not piece by piece but as a whole — to address the causes of poverty and implicit and explicit racism, including the lack of employment; affordable housing; sufficient and available food; lack of equality in the criminal justice system; and educational, mental and physical health resources.

Getting rid of guns is needed, but nothing less than systemic change will stop the continuing violence, death and despair that are the result of poverty and racism. When Black lives don’t matter, everyone suffers; that’s our common humanity.

Isabelle Schoenfeld, Bethesda