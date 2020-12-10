In systemic change, all parts of the system and their interrelationship need to be transformed — not piece by piece but as a whole — to address the causes of poverty and implicit and explicit racism, including the lack of employment; affordable housing; sufficient and available food; lack of equality in the criminal justice system; and educational, mental and physical health resources.
Getting rid of guns is needed, but nothing less than systemic change will stop the continuing violence, death and despair that are the result of poverty and racism. When Black lives don’t matter, everyone suffers; that’s our common humanity.
Isabelle Schoenfeld, Bethesda