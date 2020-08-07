But in the present social-distancing times, these trails have turned into an attractive nuisance. The pathways are narrow, often eight feet or less across. And when walkers or bikers insist on walking two, three or more abreast, don’t wear masks, and ignore requests to move over to make way for oncoming users or for faster traffic moving in their same direction, they are raising the dangers of encountering novel coronavirus-laced plumes along these trails.
I have chosen to change my outings, to skip the trails and to travel on quieter side streets in our area instead. There, at least, there are wider spaces to increase the options for avoiding close contact.
Last weekend, I opted to check out a trail again, for the first time in months, to see whether behaviors had changed. I quickly discovered they had not. So I’m back on the street again.
Flawn Williams, Hyattsville