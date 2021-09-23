The Sept. 18 Metro article about the lack of available Metro service after the Sept. 16 Washington Football Team game, “Metro cites policy change, apologizes to fans stranded after football game,” quoted Metro officials as saying that the team declined to pay to extend service to ensure that the fans would be able to use the Metro after the conclusion of the game. Again, the worst owner in the National Football League, Daniel Snyder, sticks it to the fans of his team to save a few bucks. Just disgraceful.