Mr. Kyi wrote that his experience and those of today’s protesters in Myanmar were “calculated to engender a climate of fear among those who wished to speak out.” Don’t try to tell me that Kentucky’s proposed law is not aimed directly at the Black Lives Matter movement. Perhaps we are not as far from Myanmar as I (a privileged White woman) like to think. Sure, Kentucky’s proposed law would subject offenders to only up to 90 days in jail and up to a $250 fine, but we must not think that just because we do not imprison and torture people we wish to silence, we are not trampling freedom just the same.
Thankful Vanderstar, Silver Spring