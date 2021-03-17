It was devastating to read of Bo Kyi’s experiences at the hands of Myanmar’s junta and to know that this fairly recent history is repeating itself there [“Myanmar’s junta hunted and tortured me. Now it’s crushing a new generation.,” Outlook, March 14].  I deeply admire his courage and devotion to helping those who have suffered as he has. As I read his story, I found myself thinking how fortunate we as Americans are to enjoy the freedoms that we do to speak out against injustice. But then one phrase in his piece leaped out at me and immediately recalled the Kentucky Senate’s vote to criminalize insulting the police. 

Mr. Kyi wrote that his experience and those of today’s protesters in Myanmar were “calculated to engender a climate of fear among those who wished to speak out.”  Don’t try to tell me that Kentucky’s proposed law is not aimed directly at the Black Lives Matter movement. Perhaps we are not as far from Myanmar as I (a privileged White woman) like to think. Sure, Kentucky’s proposed law would subject offenders to only up to 90 days in jail and up to a $250 fine, but we must not think that just because we do not imprison and torture people we wish to silence, we are not trampling freedom just the same.

Thankful Vanderstar, Silver Spring