By constraining businesses’ free-speech rights to determine what’s appropriate for their communities, the Texas law puts anti-American rhetoric on equal footing with “God Bless America.” It is unconstitutional and unwise to compel private digital services to treat all political viewpoints — even Nazism and white supremacy — equally. That’s why my organization filed a lawsuit to block Texas’s new “Fairness Doctrine” for the Internet.
Matt Schruers, Washington
The writer is president of the Computer & Communications Industry Association.
Despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) recent defense of his new Internet censorship bill, the Constitution begs to differ. The United States does not need more efforts like Texas’s to empower the government as arbiter of speech that is or isn’t allowed online. Social media websites are private companies with court-proven First Amendment protection against government mandating what content those companies must carry.
If Mr. Abbott is keen to create an online public forum, his state could create PublicForum.Texas.gov and host all of the awful but lawful speech he wants to force Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to carry.
But Texas cannot kick the Constitution aside with the state’s new law. That’s why my organization sued Texas to challenge the law. Now the courts can decide whether Mr. Abbott is fighting for free speech or just reaching for sound bites to please his voters.
Steve DelBianco, McLean
The writer is president of NetChoice.