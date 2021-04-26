The law should have language modeled on the False Claims Act, which, in cases below a certain threshold, would allow private parties to seek to have the government initiate an investigation or independently file qui tam actions alleging that the defendants defrauded the federal government of taxes due. If the collection by means of governmental action or a private lawsuit is successful, the private party can receive up to 30 percent of the amount recovered. Such efforts are likely to prove to be a good investment of taxpayer funds by recovering money owed to the government as well as deterring future wrongdoing.
Ethan S. Burger, Chevy Chase