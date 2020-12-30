Would that Americans had heeded William Jennings Bryan in 1896, when he declared that there are but “two ideas of government,” censuring the more powerful one that claimed that the legislated prosperity of the “well-to-do” would naturally “leak through on those below.”
As damning as they are, the article and the study on which it was based still excluded two other important parts of this very important story. The reported “zero effect” of the tax cuts in question fails to account for 1) the equal or greater measures of deficit financing that have accompanied these cuts; and 2) the way in which similar policies — introduced at other levels of government (state and municipal, in the United States, for example) — have generated not neutral but consistently negative economic effects.
Strip out, then, the compensatory Keynesian deficit financing stimulus that has obscured many of the real effects, and include similar policy changes at other levels of government, and one is left with nothing but an unmitigated economic policy failure.
David Shreve, Charlottesville