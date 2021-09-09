Civil disobedience to unjust laws has played an important role in defending and securing individual rights. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, the students at the lunch counter in Greensboro, N.C., and many others showed that refusing to comply with unjust laws can be an effective, nonviolent means to call out injustice and call on more Americans, and the government itself, to defend human rights.
David C. Paris, Greensburg, Pa.
Hey, Texas, what about the fathers of these fetuses you want to protect from termination? Will you also force them to step up and provide for the child for the next 18 years — or, in the case of rape or incest, deliver them to the nearest jail? Just wondering.
Deb De Haven, Leesburg