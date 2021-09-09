In his Sept. 6 op-ed, “What the DOJ should do to stop the Texas abortion law,” Laurence H. Tribe argued that the Justice Department “has — and should use — its own powers, including criminal prosecution, to prevent the law from being enforced and to reduce its chilling effects.”

That strategy might work in tandem with another: civil disobedience. Abortion clinics should open their doors and offer their services. Opponents of the bill should protest at clinics and assist women coming in, as they have done before in the face of counterprotests. Democratic state legislators could be present to provide support and witness. Progressive organizations should start a legal defense fund against lawsuits or to launch countersuits. Reactions to these steps could trigger the Justice Department actions that Mr. Tribe suggested.

Civil disobedience to unjust laws has played an important role in defending and securing individual rights. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, the students at the lunch counter in Greensboro, N.C., and many others showed that refusing to comply with unjust laws can be an effective, nonviolent means to call out injustice and call on more Americans, and the government itself, to defend human rights.

David C. Paris, Greensburg, Pa.

Hey, Texas, what about the fathers of these fetuses you want to protect from termination? Will you also force them to step up and provide for the child for the next 18 years — or, in the case of rape or incest, deliver them to the nearest jail? Just wondering.

Deb De Haven, Leesburg