In a naked, brazen act, under reportedly heavy White House pressure, the CDC announced revised novel coronavirus testing guidelines. The new advice suggests that if you are asymptomatic, even if you’ve had recent contact with a confirmed coronavirus-infected party, there is no reason to get tested. There is only one reason for this revised guideline, and it’s not science; it’s to serve an unadulterated political purpose.
Mr. Trump has long said that more testing leads to “more cases.” Meaning the more you test, the more infections are confirmed and the more his abysmal response to managing the crisis is highlighted. This is simply one more example of Mr. Trump putting his political survival above the literal survival of the public, and it is shameful.
Ken Derow, Swarthmore, Pa.