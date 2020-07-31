Dan Balz’s July 27 front-page article about President Trump’s “America First” agenda, “World of crises shows U.S. influence at a low ebb,” offered a great foreign policy analysis of the situation. As Mr. Balz noted: “America’s standing in the world is at a low ebb. Once described as the indispensable nation, the United States is now seen as withdrawn and inward-looking, a reluctant and unreliable partner at a dangerous moment for the world.” In contrast to the more than 70 years of leadership nurtured by every president since World War II, Mr. Trump pursued an isolationist strategy, laced with xenophobia, that effectively devalued American lives and treasure spent to maintain an order viewed as “good for the world and good for the United States.” But Mr. Trump’s shift to pull the United States out of the Paris accord, the Iran deal and the Trans-Pacific Partnership was just the start of his inexplicable alienation of allies such as Germany, France and Britain and his questionable embrace of enemies such as Russia, China and North Korea. Mr. Trump weaponized tariffs for trade deals, family separations for immigration control and mercenary fees for a defense partnership.